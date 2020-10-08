Black Angels frontman Alex Maas announces solo debut, shares “Been Struggling”

The Black Angels frontman Alex Maas will release his debut solo album, titled Luca, on December 4 via Innovative Leisure. Maas co-produced the album with Jack White engineer Brett Orrison, and features appearances by Widespread Panic drummer Duane Trucks, The Sword bassist Bryan Ritchie, Jack White keys player Quincy McCrary, vocalist Jazz Mills, Eels drummer Derek Brown, Golden Dawn Arkestra drummer Robb Kidd, and Maas' Black Angels bandmates Christian Bland and Jake Garcia. The album was named after his son, who was born in 2018, and lyrically it deals with wondering what kind of world Luca was born into.

Alex says he used "a whole different part of my brain" for the album. "I wanted to go someplace musically that I’ve never gone before." The album's first single, "Been Struggling," is pretty far from the JAMC-descended fuzz of The Black Angels, opting instead for lightly psychedelic folk rock.

You can watch the "Been Struggling" video, and check out Luca's artwork and tracklist, below.

Luca tracklist:

1. Slip Into

2. The Light That Will End Us

3. Special

4. Been Struggling

5. 500 Dreams

6. WWITYM

7. All Day

8. Shines Like The Sun

9. American Conquest

10. The City