Black Belt Eagle Scout announces new LP, shares “My Blood Runs Through This Land”

After returning with "Don't Give Up," her first new single since 2019, Black Belt Eagle Scout has announced a new album, The Land, The Water, The Sky, due out February 10 via Saddle Creek. "I created The Land, The Water, The Sky to record and reflect upon my journey back to my homelands and the challenges and the happiness it brought," Katherine Paul says. See the cover art and tracklist below.

Black Belt Eagle Scout has also shared a new single, "My Blood Runs Through This Land," where Paul's vocals float over grungy guitars. The song "is about the connection I have with my ancestors," she says. "When I run my hands through the rocks at Snee Oosh beach and dip my fingers into our waterways, I am reminded of where I come from. Paying attention to all of the sounds and the feelings I get when I am immersed in trails of cedar trees and canoeing out on the water deeply grounds me and strengthens my bond to my lineage of the Swinomish tribe. I wanted the delicateness of these moments to meet the intense reality of the history of my people. I like to imagine my blood - all of my ancestors - running through our homelands freely and powerfully."

Black Belt Eagle Scout has a few West Coast tour dates coming up, along with a run in Europe and the UK in early 2023. See all dates below.

Black Belt Eagle Scout - The Land, The Water, The Sky Tracklist

1. My Blood Runs Through This Land

2. Sedna

3. Salmon Stinta

4. Blue

5. On the River

6. Nobody

7. Fancy Dance

8. Sčičudᶻ (a narrow place)

9. Treeline

10. Understanding

11. Spaces

12. Don’t Give Up

BLACK BELT EAGLE SCOUT: 2022-2023 TOUR

Fri. Nov. 25 - Seattle, WA @ High Dive

Fri. Feb. 10 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Fri. Feb. 24 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

Sat. Feb. 25 - London, UK @ Moth Club

Mon. Feb. 27 - Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up

Tue. Feb. 28 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique - Witloof Bar

Wed. March 1 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

Thu. March 2 - Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade

Sat. March 4 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Sun. March 5 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus