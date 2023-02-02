Black Belt Eagle Scout shares “Spaces,” announces tour with Claire Glass & Adobo

Black Belt Eagle Scout, the project of Swinomish musician Katherine Paul, announced new album The Land, The Water, The Sky back in November, and today she released another single and music video from the forthcoming LP. "Spaces" features understated guitar and electric violin, whispery vocals, and contributions from Katherine's parents. The music video, conceptualized by Quinn Christopherson and directed by Evan Benally Atwood and Morningstar Angeline, showcases Katherine's father's Coast Salish style carving. Katherine says of the song:

I wrote ‘Spaces’ for an audience as a way to sing melodies of healing and care for them. Since starting Black Belt Eagle Scout, I have moved through many spaces, playing shows for crowds of people. I can’t always connect one on one with everyone and so this song is an attempt to bring my feelings of appreciation I have for everyone who supports my music to life. My parents lend their voices in the chorus melody, my dad with his strong pow wow voice and my mom with her wholesome tone that sounds so similar to mine you can barely notice the distinction between me and her. I want this song to be an offering for those who need to grasp onto something and feel because through feeling and being together, there is healing. It was incredible to incorporate my family trade of carving within the music video. My dad has been carving Coast Salish style art for over 50 years. I grew up around it and learned how to carve and paint when I was a teenager. This video shows a creation process and the kind of intimacy we give to our art. In the video, we carve an eagle out of yellow cedar. The eagle is representative of strength and guidance.

The Land, The Water, The Sky comes out February 10 via Saddle Creek. Check out "Spaces" below.

Black Belt Eagle Scout has also announced new North American tour dates this spring, with support from Claire Glass and Adobo. See all dates below.

The upcoming tour stops in Brooklyn on April 15 at Baby's All Right. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM local, with a presale starting Monday, February 6 at 10 AM.

Black Belt Eagle Scout - 2023 Tour Dates

Fri. Feb. 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Natural History Museum

Fri. Feb. 10 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Wed. Feb. 15 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Fri. Feb. 24 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

Sat. Feb. 25 - London, UK @ Moth Club

Mon. Feb. 27 - Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up

Tue. Feb. 28 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique - Witloof Bar

Wed. March 1 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

Thu. March 2 - Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade

Sat. March 4 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Sun. March 5 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

Fri. Mar 31 - Eugene, OR @ Soreng Theater

Sat. Apr. 1 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge*

Sun. Apr. 2 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux*

Mon. Apr. 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The DLC at Quarters*

Tue. Apr. 4 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge*

Thu. Apr. 6 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

Fri. Apr. 7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center*

Sat. Apr. 8 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean*

April 11 - Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern*

Wed. Apr. 12 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le “Ritz” P.D.B.*

Fri. Apr. 14 - Cambridge, MA @ Elk’s Club*

Sat. Apr. 15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right*

Mon. Apr. 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s*

Tue. Apr. 18 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd*

Wed. Apr. 19 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook*

Thu. Apr. 20 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor*

Fri. Apr. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club*

Sat. Apr. 22 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa*

Mon. Apr. 24 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

Tue. Apr. 25 - Austin, TX @ The Parish*

Thu. Apr. 27 - Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival

Fri. Apr. 28 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister*

Mon. May 1 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground at The Nile Theater

Tue. May 2 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah*

Thu. May 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

Fri. May 5 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s*

Sat. May 6 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop*

Mon. May 8 - Tacoma, WA @ ALMA*

*with support from Claire Glass and Adobo