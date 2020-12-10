Black Bouquet evoke early 2000s goth, emo & post-punk on debut EP (listen)

Back in June of 2004, two soon-to-be-very-huge rock records came out in the exact same week: My Chemical Romance's Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge and The Killers' Hot Fuss. If you bought both of them, and ever pictured a world where those two albums could be fused into one band, you're probably gonna wanna hear Black Bouquet. The Raleigh band's debut EP Haunt Me Once More comes out this Saturday (12/12), and it seamlessly fuses the goth-emo theatrics of Three Cheers with the glammy new wave of Hot Fuss, and like both of those albums, it's undeniably fun to listen to. The fun sound is contrasted by the feelings of loss and grief in the lyrics; the sound is nostalgic, but the emotion is timeless.

Ahead of the EP's release, you can stream it in full and watch the video for "Just Kids" below. Pre-orders are up at Bandcamp.