Black Cat celebrating 27 years w/ livestreams ft. Ted Leo, Mike Watt, Hammered Hulls, more

Washington DC music venue Black Cat , which was founded by Gray Matter's Dante Ferrando (and whose initial investors included Dave Grohl), is celebrating 27 years open, and while they can't hold an in-person event to commemorate the occasion right now because of coronavirus, they've announced a pair of livestream parties instead. Night one streams on Friday, September 18 at 9 PM ET, featuring Ted Leo, Algiers, David Combs of Bad Moves, Mike Watt, and more, and night two streams on Friday, October 2, featuring Hammered Hulls, Des Demonas, Janel and Anthony, bonus footage from the previous week, and more. You'll be able watch both on Black Cat's YouTube.

"The Black Cat presents a special livestream event for our 27th Anniversary," they write. "We miss putting on live shows so we're putting on this livestream to bring some music and friends to your home. With new bands, new music, live performances, and more from around DC and around the country. Donations will be accepted on behalf of the club and the performers. Come hang out. We'll see you soon!"

Watch the trailer for the streams, featuring lots of footage and photos from the club over the years, below.

Meanwhile, Black Cat has one other livestream coming up, and that one is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Darkest Hour. It streams on Saturday, September 26 at 7 PM ET, and tickets are on sale, with proceeds going to Black Cat.

"We have been spending a lot of time thinking of our family, friends, and colleagues who are all struggling to find a way through these trying times," Darkest Hour write. "The Black Cat has been a constant refuge for us over the years and so it feels right to give back now. We need art, we need music, and we will need a place to all come together eventually to heal from all of this. We want those of our friends who work in the music/art/live events industry to know that we see you, we are here for you, and most of all that you are not alone."