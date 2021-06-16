Black Country, New Road announce 2022 North American tour

UK experimental rock band Black Country, New Road released their debut album for Ninja Tune, For the first time, in March, and now they've announced a North American tour supporting it. It begins in February of 2022, with stops in Washington DC, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Montreal, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. See all dates below.

There are two dates each for NYC and LA; for NYC, it's The Sultan Room on February 22 (tickets) and Elsewhere Hall on February 23 (tickets), and for LA, it's Zebulon on March 8 (tickets) and Regent Theater on March 9. Tickets for those and all dates go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM local time.

Stream For the first time below.



BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD: 2022 TOUR

2/18/22 Washington DC DC9

2/19/22 Boston, MA The Sinclair

2/22/22 Brooklyn, NY The Sultan Room

2/23/22 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere

2/25/22 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda's

2/26/22 Montreal, QC Bar Le 'Ritz' PDB

2/28/22 Detroit, MI Third Man Records

3/1/22 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

3/3/22 Seattle, WA Barboza

3/4/22 Portland, OR Polaris Hall

3/5/22 Arcata, CA The Miniplex

3/6/22 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

3/8/22 Los Angeles, CA Zebulon

3/9/22 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theater