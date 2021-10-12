Black Country, New Road announce new album ‘Ants From Up There,’ share new song

Rising UK art rockers Black Country, New Road only just released their debut album For the first time earlier this year, and now they've already announced their sophomore LP, Ants From Up There, due February 4 via Ninja Tune (pre-order). The album was recorded with the band's live engineer Sergio Maschetzko, and bassist/backing vocalist Tyler Hyde said, "We were just so hyped the whole time. It was such a pleasure to make. I've kind of accepted that this might be the best thing that I'm ever part of for the rest of my life. And that's fine."

The first single is "Chaos Space Marine," which the band have been playing live lately, and which frontman Isaac Wood calls "the best song we’ve ever written," adding, "We threw in every idea anyone had with that song. So the making of it was a really fast, whimsical approach - like throwing all the shit at the wall and just letting everything stick." It is indeed all over the place -- it kinda sounds like a Britpop version of Wolf Parade... or something -- and you can hear it below.

As mentioned, Black Country, New Road are going on a 2022 North American tour, including Brooklyn shows on February 22 at The Sultan Room (sold out) and February 23 at Elsewhere Hall (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Chaos Space Marine

3. Concorde

4. Bread Song

5. Good Will Hunting

6. Haldern

7. Mark’s Theme

8. The Place Where He Inserted the Blade

9. Snow Globes

10. Basketball Shoes

Black Country, New Road -- 2022 North American Tour Dates

18/02/2022 – DC9 Nightclub, Washington, DC – US (SOLD OUT)

19/02/2022 – The Sinclair, Cambridge, MA – US (SOLD OUT)

22/02/2022 – Sultan Room, Turk’s Inn, Brooklyn, NY – US (SOLD OUT)

23/02/2022 – Elsewhere, Brooklyn, NY – US

25/02/2022 – Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia, PA – US (SOLD OUT)

26/02/2022 – Bar Le Ritz, Montreal, QC – CAN

28/02/2022 – Third Man Records, Detroit, MI – US

01/03/2022 – Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL – US

03/03/2022 – Barboza, Seattle, WA – US (SOLD OUT)

04/03/2022 – Polaris Hall, Portland, OR – US

05/03/2022 – The Miniplex, Richard’s Goat Tavern, Arcata, CA – US

06/03/2022 – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – US

08/03/2022 – Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA – US (SOLD OUT)

09/03/2022 – Regent Theater, Los Angeles, CA – US