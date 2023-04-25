Black Country, New Road announce North American tour (Knockdown Center included)

Black Country, New Road released Live At Bush Hall earlier this year, a live album and concert film featuring the material they've been performing live following the departure of vocalist Isaac Wood. They've now announced a new round of North American tour dates supporting it, beginning in Vancouver on August 25, and stopping in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, NYC, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show wraps up the tour, on September 21 at Knockdown Center. Tickets go on artist presale on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 AM EDT - use the password THINNING WHISTLE.

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD: 2023 TOUR

25 Aug Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC

26 Aug Thing Port Townsend, WA

27 Aug Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR

29 Aug Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA

31 Aug The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA

05 Sep AREA15 Las Vegas, NV

06 Sep Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT

08 Sep Meow Wolf Denver, CO

10 Sep The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS

12 Sep Fine Line Minneapolis, MN

13 Sep Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

14 Sep MOCAD Detroit, MI

15 Sep The Opera House Toronto, ON

16 Sep Le National Montreal, QC

17 Sep The Sinclair Cambridge, MA

19 Sep First Unitarian Church Sanctuary Philadelphia, PA

20 Sep The Howard Theatre Washington, DC

21 Sep Knockdown Center Queens, NY