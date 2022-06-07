Black Country, New Road announce tour (including shows with black midi)

Black Country, New Road cancelled their spring North American tour back in January, weeks before the release of their second album, Ants From Up There, when singer and guitarist Isaac Wood left the band. They've now announced a new round of US dates this fall, beginning with a headlining show in NYC and followed by dates supporting black midi. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on September 5, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM, with a Citi cardholder presale happening now.

For the European shows they've played without Isaac so far, the band have been playing new material, and switching off vocals between members. About the upcoming US shows, they write, "As is the case with all our upcoming shows we will be performing a set of completely new music. We will not be playing any music from For the first time or Ants From Up There."

As for black midi, in addition to Black Country, New Road joining them in September, they've also announced that keiyaA will open for them in July (including their Asbury Park, NJ show at Asbury Lanes on July 23), and Quelle Chris in October. As mentioned, their NYC show is a free one at SummerStage in Central Park on July 24, with Sal Valentinetti, DJ Alisa Ali, and host Sarah Squirm. See all of their upcoming dates below.

Black Country, New Road 2022 Tour loading...

black midi 2022 tour loading...

black midi 2022 tour pt 2 loading...

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD: 2022 US TOUR

05 Sep Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

06 Sep Rams Head Live Baltimore, MD #

07 Sep The National Richmond, VA #

09 Sep The Orange Peel Asheville, NC #

10 Sep Georgia Theatre Athens, GA #

12 Sep Saturn Birmingham, AL #

14 Sep White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX #

16 Sep Mohawk Austin, TX #

22 Sep The Glass House Pomona, CA #

23 Sep Music Box San Diego, CA #

24 Sep The Wiltern Theatre Los Angeles, CA #

27 Sep The Warfield Theatre San Francisco, CA #

28 Sep Harlow's Sacramento, CA #

29 Sep Cargo Concert Hall Reno, NV #

# - w/ black midi

BLACK MIDI: 2022 US TOUR

7/21/2022 Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club &

7/23/2022 Asbury, MA, Asbury Lanes &

7/24/2022 New York, NY, Central Park Summer Stage +

9/6/2022 Baltimore, MD, Roma Head Live ^

9/7/2022 Richmond, VA, The National ^

9/9/2022 Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel ^

9/10/2022 Athens, GA, Georgia Theatre ^

9/12/2022 Birmingham, AL, Saturn ^

9/14/2022 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall ^

9/16/2022 Austin, TX, Mohawk ^

9/20/2022 Tucson, AZ, Club Congress- Outdoor Plaza ^

9/22/2022 Pomona, CA, The Glass House ^

9/23/2022 San Diego, CA, Music Box ^

9/24/2022 Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern Theatre ^

9/27/2022 San Francisco, CA, The Warfield Theatre ^

9/28/2022 Sacramento, CA, Harlow’s ^

9/29/2022 Reno, NV, Cargo Concert Hall ^

10/3/2022 Boulder,CO, Fox Theatre %

10/4/2022 Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre %

10/7/2022 Lawrence, KS, The Granada %

10/8/2022 Omaha, NE, Slowdown %

10/9/2022 Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue %

10/12/2022 Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall %

10/14/2022 Columbus, OH, The Athenaeum Theatre %

10/15/2022 Louisville, KY, Headliners Music Hall %

& - w/ keiyaA

+ - w/ Sal Valentinetti, DJ Alisa Ali, Sarah Squirm

^ - w/ Black Country, New Road

% - w/ Quelle Chris