Black Dahlia Murder touring with After the Burial & Carnifex (NYC on BV Presale)

The Black Dahlia Murder were scheduled to tour with Testament and Municipal Waste in 2020. That's been postponed to 2022 because of COVID, but they have now announced an NYC date much sooner, at Irving Plaza on October 10, with After the Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil and Undeath. Tickets are on BrooklynVegan Presale now through 10 PM ET tonight (5/19) with the password BKVegan. If you miss out on our presale, general sale begins on Thursday 5/20 at 10 AM ET.

Lambgoat reports that the NYC show is part of a still to-be-announced tour from The Black Dahlia Murder, After the Burial, and Carnifex, and points to shows that have surfaced in Houston and Atlanta in late September. Stay tuned for updates.

Stream The Black Dahlia Murder's 2020 album Verminous in full below.