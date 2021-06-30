Black Dice announce 1st album in nearly a decade & fall tour (hear “White Sugar”)
Experimental band Black Dice have announced Mod Prog Sic, their first album since 2012's Mr. Impossible. It will be out September 27 via FourFour Records, the new label from DFA co-founder Jonathan Galkin. The first single is "White Sugar," a typically dank jam that's catchy and weird and very Black Dice. You can check out the video for it below.
Black Dice have also announced a fall tour that kicks off October 26 in San Diego and hits Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Boise, Denver, Lawrence, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston and Brooklyn. All dates are listed below.
The L.A. show happens at Zebulon on 10/27 (tickets) and the Brooklyn date is a special release show at Knockdown Center on 11/12 with Xiu Xiu, Hair Bone and more TBA (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 2 at 10 AM local.
As for FourFour, Galkin (who left DFA last year) says he started the new label to “seamlessly continue on with the artistic, creative work I did for the past 20 years, plus sign artists who I have been eager to work and collaborate with. Black Dice’s Beaches & Canyons (2003) was the first full length album released on DFA, and there could be no more appropriate band in which to launch my new label."
Look out for FourFour releases from Matias Aguayo, NHK yx Koyxen, Nik Void (Factory Floor) Benoit & Sergio, Eva Geist, Larry Gus & Katie Alice Greer (Priests) in the future.
MOD PROG SIC tracklist:
Bad Bet
Tuned Out
Swinging
Scramblehead
White Sugar
Plasma
Big Chip
All The Way
Scramblehead II
Jocko
Downward Arrow
Scramblehead III
BLACK DICE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
26 Oct: San Diego, CA / Soda Bar
27 Oct: L.A., CA / Zebulon (UPEND)
28 Oct: San Francisco, CA / The Chapel
30 Oct: Portland, OR / Holocene
31 Oct: Vancouver, BC / The Biltmore
1 Nov: Seattle, WA / Substation
2 Nov: Boise, ID / Neurolux
4 Nov: Denver, CO / Hi-Dive
5 Nov: Lawrence, KS / Uptown Theater (Encore)
6 Nov: Minneapolis, MN / Turf Club
7 Nov: Chicago, IL / CoProsperity Sphere
8 Nov: Toronto, ON / Adelaide Hall
9 Nov: Montreal, QC / Bar Le Ritz
11 Nov: Boston, MA / The Middle East
12 Nov: Brooklyn, NY / Knockdown Center - NYC Record Release show w/ Xiu Xiu, Hair Bone and more TBA (Early bird ticket bundle avail til 7 July)