Black Dice offshoot Flaccid Mojo prep debut LP on Castle Face (listen to “Slow Psychics”)

Black Dice's Bjorn Copeland and Aaron Warren have an offshoot project called Flaccid Mojo which has been in existence since 2019 or so. They'll release their debut album, FM, on June 3 via Castle Face Records.

As usual for the label, Castle Face founder and OSEES main man John Dwyer wrote the press notes for this one, and he describes it like this:

Dwyer adds, "I would call it drug music, but I’m not sure what drugs these humans consume. Stem cell and adrenal gland cocktails I’m guessing," adding, "This record is a burning car in a field and I love it."

The album was produced by Chris Coady, who's worked with Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, Grizzly Bear, Beach House, Blonde Redhead and more, and we've got the premiere of "Slow Psychics," a trash heap of disturbed melted diodes for fans of the deeply weird. Listen, and read Dwyer's full press notes, below.

Black Dice, meanwhile, play DFA Records' 20th anniversary party on Saturday, March 26 at Knockdown Center in Queens.

“Twin giant towers of amps grinding out minimal beat bloop

The transient sound molecules smell of burning gear and the floor of the pit

This is organic electronic music at its finest

Dance?

Why not

Freak out?

For sure

Brothers from a different mother (Bjorn Copeland and Aaron Warren) a la 2/3 of Black Dice have come together with this fantastic debut LP for us

These are mean beat vipers, spitting and tumescent on the abattoir floor. I would call it drug music, but I’m not sure what drugs these humans consume. Stem cell and adrenal gland cocktails I’m guessing.

Futuristic and primal it is

Beats from the Thunder-Dome

Fight music for fuckers

I’ve seen them on two separate occasions blow the power for an entire building

Baller move, boys

Produced perfectly by Chris Coady (look him up to be impressed)

This record is a burning car in a field and I love it For fans of Black Dice, Container, Whitehouse, Negativland, Ralph Records, minimal beats a la Profan, vintage Japanese noise, severed heads, windburn and chapped lips” - John Dwyer

Tracklist

1. Moonwalk the Tomb

2. Dyslexic Uptalk

3. Striped Pants

4. Straight Arrow

5. Slow Psychics

6. Garbage People

7. FM Drive

8. Fried Muscles