Black Flag bassist quit, forgot to tell anybody

by Doug Moore

Remember how last time we mentioned the ongoing Black Flag debacle, we speculated that the next piece of related news would be just as cringe-inducingly lame? Well, I'm not sure if this is quite as pathetic as the band apologizing for being such a catastrophe in 2013, but it's pretty damn bad: bassist Dave Klein (also of Screeching Weasel) apparently left the band as early as December of last year...and forgot to tell anybody. Yup.

Klein posted the following on his Facebook after the aforementioned BF apology in Rolling Stone:

"To avoid more PMs after today's news out of the Black Flag Official camp... I guess I should OFFICIALLY (puns!) say that I'm no longer playing with BF. I suppose the following post from last month wasn't exactly clear. Now go listen to They Stay Dead and Screeching Weasel. See ya soon at a show near you!"

The "following post" Klein refers to is a Dying Scene post, dated December 2, about how he's joined the Oklahoma-based punk band They Stay Dead. It makes only passing mention of his collaboration with Black Flag and says nothing about his status with the band.

So yeah, Black Flag's bassist quit the band and didn't think it was a big enough deal to bother letting the press know. Alternately, it's possible that Klein did tell Dying Scene that he was out of BF, and they deemed that fact insufficiently interesting to include in the post. Either way, that's pretty dark.