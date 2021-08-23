Black Label Society announce new LP ‘Doom Crew Inc’ (exclusive vinyl pre-order & new song)

Pre-order our exclusive grey, black and white vinyl variant of Black Label Society's new album.

Black Label Society, the long-running heavy metal band led by Ozzy Osbourne collaborator Zakk Wylde, will release their 11th album, Doom Crew Inc., on November 6 via eOne, and we've teamed with the band on a grey, black and white vinyl variant, limited to 500 and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order a copy now while they last. That's a mock-up above.

Speaking about the album, Zakk said:

We incorporated [guitarist] Father Dario even more into the solos, doubling with me and being more involved in that regard. It really, truly is a two-guitar album, more so than ever. A twin guitar band, whether it’s the Allman Brothers or Judas Priest, with harmony lines, unison lines, and trading off solos. It stemmed from the live shows, where we’d both go into the crowd and extend songs like "Fire It Up."

You can definitely hear that twin guitar shredding coming through in lead single "Set You Free," which is out today, along with a video. Check it out below.

Black Label Society also have an upcoming tour with Obituary and Prong that includes NYC-area shows on November 7 at Irving Plaza and November 10 at Wellmont Theater (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Pre-order our Black Label Society variant here.

Tracklist

1. Set You Free

2. Destroy & Conquer

3. You Made Me Want to Live

4. Forever and a Day

5. End of Days

6. Ruins

7. Forsaken

8. Love Reign Down

9. Gospel of Lies

10. Shelter Me

11. Gather all my Sins

12. Farewell Ballad

Black Label Society -- 2021 Tour Dates

Oct. 01 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*+

Oct. 02 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater*+

Oct. 04 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory*+

Oct. 05 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory*+

Oct. 07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*+

Oct. 08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*+

Oct. 12 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom*+

Oct. 13 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre*+

Oct. 15 – Bowler, WI @ Mohican North Star Gaming & Resort*+

Oct. 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club Stage*+

Oct. 17 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues*+

Oct. 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore*+

Oct. 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater *+

Oct. 21 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Live Hotel & Casino*+

Oct. 22 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater*+

Oct. 23 – Dothan, AL @ The Plant*+

Oct. 24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House Of Blues*+

Oct. 26 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live*+

Oct. 28 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall*+

Oct. 29 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel*+

Oct. 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's*+

Oct. 31 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works*+

Nov. 02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*+

Nov. 04 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium*+

Nov. 05 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live*+

Nov. 06 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater*+

Nov. 07 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*+

Nov. 09 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater*+

Nov. 10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater*+

Nov. 11 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory*+

Nov. 13 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casino*+

Nov. 14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit*+

Nov. 15 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues*+

Nov. 16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center*+

Nov. 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom*+

Nov. 19 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre*+

Nov. 20 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre*+

Nov. 21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live*+

Nov. 23 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater*+

Nov. 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues*+

Nov. 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*+

Nov. 27 – Denver, CO @ Summit Theater*+

Nov. 28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater*+

Dec. 27 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse+^

Dec. 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Grand+^

Dec. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern+^

Dec. 30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues+^

Dec. 31 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee+^

w/ Obituary*

w/ Prong+

w/ Armored Saint^