Black Label Society, Obituary & Lord Dying announce 2020 tour

Before Zakk Wylde assumes his position as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist on Ozzy's 2020 tour, Zakk's band Black Label Society will hit the road in February and March with killer support from death metal legends Obituary and Portland sludgesters Lord Dying (who released Mysterium Tremendum this year).

The tour hits Tucson, San Diego, Reno, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, Louisville, Asheville, Chaarleston, Athens, Rochester, Hartford, and more. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Obituary are on a headlining tour that's about to hit Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on Thursday (12/12) and Friday (12/13), where they'll play Slowly We Rot on night one and Cause of Death on night two (tickets).

Black Label Society / Obituary / Lord Dying -- 2020 Tour Dates

Feb. 26 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona

Feb. 27 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

Feb. 28 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Feb. 29 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

Mar. 01 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Mar. 03 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Presents Showbox SoDo

Mar. 04 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

Mar. 06 - Grand Prairie, AB - Revolution Place-Bowes Event Centre

Mar. 07 - Calgary AB - MacEwan Hall

Mar. 08 - Edmonton AB - MidwayYEG

Mar. 10 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

Mar. 12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

Mar. 13 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casinos - Sault Ste. Marie

Mar. 14 - Bowler, WI - North Star Mohican Casino

Mar. 16 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Mar. 17 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Mar. 19 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Mar. 20 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Live Biloxi

Mar. 21 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

Mar. 22 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Mar. 24 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Mar. 25 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

Mar. 27 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

Mar. 28 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

--

Update: This post initially mistakenly said the tour is with Lord Mantis, rather than Lord Dying.