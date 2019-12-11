Black Label Society, Obituary & Lord Dying announce 2020 tour
Before Zakk Wylde assumes his position as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist on Ozzy's 2020 tour, Zakk's band Black Label Society will hit the road in February and March with killer support from death metal legends Obituary and Portland sludgesters Lord Dying (who released Mysterium Tremendum this year).
The tour hits Tucson, San Diego, Reno, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, Louisville, Asheville, Chaarleston, Athens, Rochester, Hartford, and more. All dates are listed below.
Meanwhile, Obituary are on a headlining tour that's about to hit Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on Thursday (12/12) and Friday (12/13), where they'll play Slowly We Rot on night one and Cause of Death on night two (tickets).
Black Label Society / Obituary / Lord Dying -- 2020 Tour Dates
Feb. 26 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona
Feb. 27 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
Feb. 28 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Feb. 29 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
Mar. 01 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Mar. 03 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Presents Showbox SoDo
Mar. 04 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre
Mar. 06 - Grand Prairie, AB - Revolution Place-Bowes Event Centre
Mar. 07 - Calgary AB - MacEwan Hall
Mar. 08 - Edmonton AB - MidwayYEG
Mar. 10 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
Mar. 12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
Mar. 13 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casinos - Sault Ste. Marie
Mar. 14 - Bowler, WI - North Star Mohican Casino
Mar. 16 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Mar. 17 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Mar. 19 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
Mar. 20 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Live Biloxi
Mar. 21 - Dothan, AL - The Plant
Mar. 22 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Mar. 24 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
Mar. 25 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
Mar. 27 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
Mar. 28 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
Update: This post initially mistakenly said the tour is with Lord Mantis, rather than Lord Dying.