Black Marble announce new album, shares “Somewhere” video

Chris Stewart is back with his fourth Black Marble album, titled Fast Idol, and due out October 22 via Sacred Bones. "On my previous album [2019's Bigger than Life] I was more specific about the themes I was talking about," Stewart says. "Fast Idol goes back to the songwriting on my early records, where the themes were guided by intuition and instinct – often, their meanings only become clear to me after they're written."

The first single is the warm, wondrous and ebullient "Somewhere," which Stewart says "describes a place just out of reach that serves as a diversion and takes focus away from the ambiguities of daily life," adding "It represents a place of disinhibition where if it could only be remembered, or found, the people we aim to be could for a moment be fully realized.”

The equally wonderous video for "Somewhere" was directed by Theo Six, and shot in the suburbs of Paris. It involves a young boy exploring the city with his older brother on his birthday. "I love that Theo always seems to return to the themes of searching and wishing in his work," says Stewart. "I think that the idea of an artist, or anyone really, as a fully formed entity interacting with the world is rather strange. Although there can be pressure to come across this way, I think it's more interesting and realistic to admit to the idea that most of us struggle to live up to some idealized projection of who we want to be. In this way, I've always appreciated how Theo imbues these little worlds he creates with feelings of desire for this sort of transcendence, and I always trust that I'll relate to the way he sees things.”

Watch the "Somewhere' video below.

Black Marble will be on a short US tour this fall, including Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 12 & 14 (tickets) and L.A.'s The Regent on November 19 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Black Marble - Fast Idol tracklist:

Somewhere

Bodies

Royal Walls

Try

The Garden

Say It First

Streetlight

Ceiling

Ship to Shore

Preoccupation

Brighter and Bigger

Black Marble - 2021 Tour Dates

10/23 - Bournemouth, ENG - Anvil

10/24 - Cardiff, WAL - Club Ifor Bach

10/25 - Milton Keynes, ENG - Craufurd Arms

10/26 - Hull, ENG - The Adelphi

10/27 - Edinburgh, SCT - Mash House

10/28- Glasgow, SCT - Stereo

10/29- Dundee, SCT - Hunter S Thompson

10/31 - Newcastle, ENG - Anarchy Brewing Company

11/01 - Chester, ENG - Live Rooms

11/02 - Oxford, ENG - O2 Academy

11/03 - St. Albans, ENG - The Horn

11/05 - Bath, ENG - Moles

11/06 - London, ENG - Moth Club

11/07 - Hebden Bridge, ENG - Trades Club

11/08 - Blackpool, ENG - Bootleg Social

11/09 - Liverpool, ENG - EBGB's

11/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg -

11/14 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

11/16 - Denver, CO - HQ

11/18 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

11/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater