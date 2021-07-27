Black Marble announce new album, shares “Somewhere” video
Chris Stewart is back with his fourth Black Marble album, titled Fast Idol, and due out October 22 via Sacred Bones. "On my previous album [2019's Bigger than Life] I was more specific about the themes I was talking about," Stewart says. "Fast Idol goes back to the songwriting on my early records, where the themes were guided by intuition and instinct – often, their meanings only become clear to me after they're written."
The first single is the warm, wondrous and ebullient "Somewhere," which Stewart says "describes a place just out of reach that serves as a diversion and takes focus away from the ambiguities of daily life," adding "It represents a place of disinhibition where if it could only be remembered, or found, the people we aim to be could for a moment be fully realized.”
The equally wonderous video for "Somewhere" was directed by Theo Six, and shot in the suburbs of Paris. It involves a young boy exploring the city with his older brother on his birthday. "I love that Theo always seems to return to the themes of searching and wishing in his work," says Stewart. "I think that the idea of an artist, or anyone really, as a fully formed entity interacting with the world is rather strange. Although there can be pressure to come across this way, I think it's more interesting and realistic to admit to the idea that most of us struggle to live up to some idealized projection of who we want to be. In this way, I've always appreciated how Theo imbues these little worlds he creates with feelings of desire for this sort of transcendence, and I always trust that I'll relate to the way he sees things.”
Watch the "Somewhere' video below.
Black Marble will be on a short US tour this fall, including Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 12 & 14 (tickets) and L.A.'s The Regent on November 19 (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Black Marble - Fast Idol tracklist:
Somewhere
Bodies
Royal Walls
Try
The Garden
Say It First
Streetlight
Ceiling
Ship to Shore
Preoccupation
Brighter and Bigger
Black Marble - 2021 Tour Dates
10/23 - Bournemouth, ENG - Anvil
10/24 - Cardiff, WAL - Club Ifor Bach
10/25 - Milton Keynes, ENG - Craufurd Arms
10/26 - Hull, ENG - The Adelphi
10/27 - Edinburgh, SCT - Mash House
10/28- Glasgow, SCT - Stereo
10/29- Dundee, SCT - Hunter S Thompson
10/31 - Newcastle, ENG - Anarchy Brewing Company
11/01 - Chester, ENG - Live Rooms
11/02 - Oxford, ENG - O2 Academy
11/03 - St. Albans, ENG - The Horn
11/05 - Bath, ENG - Moles
11/06 - London, ENG - Moth Club
11/07 - Hebden Bridge, ENG - Trades Club
11/08 - Blackpool, ENG - Bootleg Social
11/09 - Liverpool, ENG - EBGB's
11/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg -
11/14 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
11/16 - Denver, CO - HQ
11/18 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
11/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater