Black Marble announces fall tour

Black Marble has announced a few live dates for the fall, including East Coast shows in Brooklyn and Philadelphia, and rescheduled Los Angeles, Denver and San Francisco shows.

The Brooklyn dates are at Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 12 & 14 (tickets), and in between those shows Black Marble will play Philly's Underground Arts on November 13 (tickets). The Denver show happens November 16 at HQ (tickets), the San Francisco show is November 18 at Great American Music Hall (tickets), and the L.A. show is November 19 at The Regent (tickets). All dates are listed below.

TIckets for MHOW show are on sale now, and the other dates will be on sale soon.

You can also catch Black Marble as part of L.A.'s Cruel World Festival next year.

Black Marble's most recent album is 2019's Bigger Than Life which you can listen to below.

BLACK MARBLE 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Nov 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Nov 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov 16 - Denver, CO - HQ.

Nov 18 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Nov 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

MAY 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Cruel World Festival

MAY 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Cruel World Festival