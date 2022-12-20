Black Math Horseman’s Sera Timms tells us about her favorite albums of 2022
Post-metallers Black Math Horseman made a comeback this year with a self-titled EP, their first release in 13 years, and now vocalist/bassist Sera Timms (also of Ides of Gemini, Black Mare, and LVXURI) has made us a list of her favorite albums of 2022. It's a very unique list, including Brooklyn post-punks Bambara, ambient/electronic musician Rabit, dark ambient/drone vets Locrian, a modern classical album from Arvo Pärt & Jeroen van Veen, a crystal meditations album, and more. Read on for Sera's list and commentary...
Sera Timms' Favorite Albums of 2022
Bambara - Love On My Mind
Bambara was my first return to live music “after” Covid. Kind of like a first love-I will probably love everything they ever make.
Oiseaux-Tempête - What On Earth (Que Diable)
The title says it all. Totally unique, emotive, powerful and bewildering.
Patricia Wolf - See Through
If Hilma of Klint’s paintings had a soundtrack.
Chasms - Parallel
Refined ethereal manna
Rabit - What Dreams May Come
Pop esoteric erotica
Arvo Pärt & Jeroen van Veen - Tintinnabuli
Heart wrenching depths. Transcendent Sorrow.
Locrian - New Catastrophism
Glaciers melting over Chernobyl.
Adelaida - Cántaro
A Spanish firefly singing. Mystical and hypnotic.
Debit - The Long Count
An electronic version of a Nature Sounds album. Blissful strange dream state.
Tryshe Dhevney - Exhale: Crystal Sound Binaural Meditations
The most deeply relaxing, healing headphone music. Everyone should take a hit.