black midi announce new LP ‘Hellfire’ & North American tour, share “Welcome to Hell”

black midi have announced their third album, Hellfire, which will be out July 15 via Rough Trade. (Preorder on clear red vinyl.) “If Cavalcade was a drama, Hellfire is like an epic action film," says the band's Geordie Greep, while Cameron Picton adds, “There’s a lot of love and things like that on Hellfire. There’s a tender flipside to every song. The dark comes out strongly, there’s Hell and Satan and murder and unsavoury things, but every song has both light and dark.”

The first single from the album is the skronky and bombastic "Welcome to Hell," which tells the story of a soldier on a wild night of shore leave. “Almost everyone depicted is a kind of scumbag,” says Greep. “Almost everything I write is from a true thing, something I experienced and exaggerated and wrote down. I don’t believe in Hell, but all that old world folly is great for songs, I’ve always loved movies and anything else with a depiction of Hell. Dante’s Inferno. When Homer goes to Hell in the Simpsons. There’s a robot Hell in Futurama. Isaac Bashevis Singer, a Jewish writer who portrays a Satan interfering in people’s lives. There’s loads!” You can watch the animated video for "Welcome to Hell" below.

You can preorder Hellfire on clear red vinyl now.

Having just toured North America last month, black midi will be back for a few shows in July, including Asbury Park's Asbury Lanes on July 23 and free show at NYC's SummerStage in Central Park on July 24 with Sal Valentinetti, DJ Alisa Ali and host Sarah Squirm. They've also got a full North American tour in September and October.

Tickets for all North American shows go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 AM and all dates are listed below.

attachment-black midi hellfire loading...

Hellfire tracklist

Hellfire

Sugar/Tzu

Eat Men Eat

Welcome To Hell

Still

The Race Is About To Begin

Dangerous Liaisons

The Defence

27 Questions

BLACK MIDI: 2022 TOUR

7/21/2022 Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

7/23/2022 Asbury, MA, Asbury Lanes

7/24/2022 New York, NY, Central Park Summer Stage

9/6/2022 Baltimore, MD, Roma Head Live

9/7/2022 Richmond, VA, The National

9/9/2022 Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel

9/10/2022 Athens, GA, Georgia Theatre

9/12/2022 Birmingham, AL, Saturn

9/14/2022 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

9/16/2022 Austin, TX, Mohawk

9/20/2022 Tucson, AZ, Club Congress- Outdoor Plaza

9/22/2022 Pomona, CA, The Glass House

9/23/2022 San Diego, CA, Music Box

9/24/2022 Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern Theatre

9/27/2022 San Francisco, CA, The Warfield Theatre

9/28/2022 Sacramento, CA, Harlow’s

9/29/2022 Reno, NV, Cargo Concert Hall

10/3/2022 Boulder,CO, Fox Theatre

10/4/2022 Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre

10/7/2022 Lawrence, KS, The Granada

10/8/2022 Omaha, NE, Slowdown

10/9/2022 Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

10/12/2022 Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

10/14/2022 Columbus, OH, The Athenaeum Theatre

10/15/2022 Louisville, KY, Headliners Music Hall

Check out pictures from black midi's April show at White Eagle Hall: