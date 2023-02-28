black midi announce summer US tour

UK trio black midi have announced a summer tour supporting their 2022 album Hellfire. The tour surrounds the band's upcoming appearances at Governors Ball and Bonnaroo, and includes stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, St. Louis, Buffalo, Boston, and more. See all dates below - more are still TBA, as well.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10am local time.

black midi -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thu. June 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. June 11 - Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

Tue. June 13 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

Wed. June 14 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Fri. June 16 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

Sat. June 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Tue. June 20 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

Fri. June 23 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

Sat. June 24 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

Wed. June 28 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

Fri. June 30 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

Sat. July 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Sun. July 2 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

Fri. July 7 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Sat. July 8 - Boston, MA @ Royale