black midi announce summer US tour
UK trio black midi have announced a summer tour supporting their 2022 album Hellfire. The tour surrounds the band's upcoming appearances at Governors Ball and Bonnaroo, and includes stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, St. Louis, Buffalo, Boston, and more. See all dates below - more are still TBA, as well.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10am local time.
black midi -- 2023 Tour Dates
Thu. June 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. June 11 - Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
Tue. June 13 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
Wed. June 14 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Fri. June 16 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
Sat. June 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Tue. June 20 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
Fri. June 23 - Miami, FL @ Gramps
Sat. June 24 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
Wed. June 28 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
Fri. June 30 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden
Sat. July 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Sun. July 2 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
Fri. July 7 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Sat. July 8 - Boston, MA @ Royale