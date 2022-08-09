black midi expand fall tour, added to King Gizzard’s Forest Hills Stadium show

UK band black midi will be back in North America soon and have added a few more dates to their fall tour, including a few dates with Horsegirl. They've also been added to King Gizzard & The Lizard's big NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on October 21 which is also with Leah Senior. They day after that they'll play NJ's Asbury Lanes (10/22) which is makeup date for their postponed 7/23 show at the venue.

The first part of black midi's tour is with Black Country, New Road, and the second leg is with Quelle Chris. All dates are listed below.

black midi released new album Hellfire in July and played SummerStage in Central Park just a couple weeks ago.

BLACK MIDI - 2022 TOUR DATES

09/06/2022 - Baltimore, MD / Rams Head Live - with Black Country, New Road

09/07/2022 - Richmond, VA / The National - with Black Country, New Road

09/09/2022 - Asheville, NC / The Orange Peel - with Black Country, New Road

09/10/2022 - Athens, GA / Georgia Theatre - with Black Country, New Road

09/12/2022 - Birmingham, AL / Saturn - with Black Country, New Road

09/14/2022 - Houston, TX / White Oak Music Hall - with Black Country, New Road

09/16/2022 - Austin, TX / Mohawk - with Black Country, New Road

09/17/2022 - Austin, TX / Mohawk - with Black Country, New Road

09/20/2022 - Tucson, AZ / Club Congress - Outdoor Plaza - with Black Country, New Road

09/22/2022 - Pomona, CA / The Glass House - with Black Country, New Road

09/23/2022 - San Diego, CA / Music Box - with Black Country, New Road

09/24/2022 - Los Angeles, CA / The Wiltern Theatre - with Black Country, New Road

09/27/2022 - San Francisco, CA / The Warfield Theatre - with Black Country, New Road

09/28/2022 - Sacramento, CA / Harlow's - with Black Country, New Road

09/29/2022 - Reno, NV / Cargo Concert Hall - with Black Country, New Road

10/03/2022 - Boulder, CO / Fox Theatre - with Quelle Chris

10/04/2022 - Denver, CO / Ogden Theatre - with Quelle Chris

10/07/2022 - Lawrence, KS / The Granada - with Quelle Chris

10/08/2022 - Omaha, NE / Slowdown - with Quelle Chris

10/09/2022 - Minneapolis, MN / First Avenue - with Quelle Chris

10/12/2022 - Chicago, IL / Thalia Hall - with Quelle Chris

10/14/2022 - Columbus, OH / The Athenaeum Theatre - with Quelle Chris

10/15/2022 - Louisville, KY / Headliners Music Hall - with Quelle Chris

10/17/2022 - Pittsburgh, PA / Spirit Hall - with Horsegirl

10/18/2022 - Toronto, ON / Phoenix Concert Theatre - with Horsegirl

10/21/2022 - Queens, NY / Forest Hills Stadium - with King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Leah Senior

10/22/2022 - Asbury Park, NJ / Asbury Lanes

11/19/2022 - Mexico City, MX / Corona Capital Music Festival

Check out photos from black midi's recent SummerStage show: