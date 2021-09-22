black midi expand tour, add 2nd NYC date

black midi played Pitchfork Festival in Chicago earlier this month, but their North American tour supporting their sophomore album Cavalcade begins in earnest on October 4 in San Francisco, and includes an NYC show on October 19 at Webster Hall. That's now sold out, so they've added a second NYC date the next night, on October 20 at Pioneer Works. Tickets are on sale now.

L'Rain, Patti Harrison, Orange Tree Boys, and Slauson Malone 1 are each supporting black midi on various dates of their tour. L'Rain and Orange Tree Boys are on the Webster Hall show, though no opener is currently announced for Pioneer Works. Updated dates are listed, with pictures from black midi's recent Pitchfork set, below.

BLACK MIDI: 2021-2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Mon Oct 04 San Francisco,CA Great American Music Hall *

Tue Oct 05 Sonoma,CA Sebastiani Theatre *

Thu Oct 07 Los Angeles,CA The Fonda Theatre &*

Fri Oct 08 San Diego,CA The Casbah *

Sat Oct 09 Pioneertown,CA Pappy and Harriet’s *

Mon Oct 11 Minneapolis,MN Fine Line Music Cafe @

Tue Oct 12 Milwaukee,WI Turner Hall @

Thu Oct 14 Lakewood,OH Mahall’s %

Fri Oct 15 Pittsburgh,PA Spirit @

Sat Oct 15 Kingston,NY Tubby’s @

Mon Oct 18 Cambridge,MA The Sinclair @

Tue Oct 19 New York,NY Webster Hall @%

Wed Oct 20 Brooklyn,NY Pioneer Works

Thu Oct 21 Baltimore,MD Union Brewery %

Sat Oct 23 Asheville,NC The Grey Eagle Tavern %

Sun Oct 24 Atlanta,GA Shaky Knees Festival

Tue Oct 26 Birmingham,AL Saturn %

Wed Oct 27 New Orleans,LA Republic %

Fri Oct 29 Austin,TX Levitation Festival %

Sat Oct 30 Houston,TX The Secret Group %

Tue Mar 22 Madison,WI Majestic Theater

Fri Mar 25 Detroit,MI The Majestic

Sat Mar 26 Toronto,ON The Phoenix Concert Theatre

Mon Mar 28 Montreal,QC Société des Art Technologiques

Tue Mar 29 Burlington,VT Higher Ground

Wed Mar 30 Providence,RI Columbus Theater

Sun Apr 03 Philadelphia,PA Union Transfer

Tue Apr 05 Washington,DC The Black Cat

Wed Apr 06 Saxapahaw,NC Haw River Ballroom

Sat Apr 09 Nashville,TN Basement East

Mon Apr 11 Seattle,WA Neptune

Tue Apr 12 Vancouver,BC The Biltmore Cabaret

Wed Apr 13 Portland,OR Wonder Ballroom

Tue Apr 19 Berkeley,CA The UC Theatre

* - w/ Slauson Malone 1

& - w/ Patti Harrison

@ - w/ L'Rain

% - w/ Orange Tree Boys