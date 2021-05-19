black midi release new song, announce new tour dates, listening party, & a unique contest

UK math/art rock group black midi have shared the third single off their anticipated sophomore album Cavalcade (due next week via Rough Trade), "Chondromalacia Patella." It's a typically all-over-the-place song that will elicit some of black midi's usual Battles comparisons but also sometimes sounds like the current jazz scene in black midi's home country. It comes with a psychedelic video directed by Vilhjálmur Yngvi Hjálmarsso that you can check out below.

black midi also revealed that they'll premiere the album with a listening party on May 26 at 2 PM ET on YouTube, and they've announced the Cavalcade Golden Ticket contest, which runs through October 28. A press release explains:

One Golden Ticket will be inserted into 1 LP in the US and 1 in the UK. Anyone who buys a standard Cavalcade LP in the US and UK could be the lucky finder/winner and can claim one of three prizes: 1) black midi will be the function band for an event of your choice

2) One day in the studio with black midi for a creative collaboration

3) Guestlist spots for two people for all future worldwide black midi headline live shows for 10 years.

More info on the contest here.

black midi also added new Chicago and Sonoma dates to their upcoming 2021 North American tour, and they announced a 2022 tour that stops in Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Providence, Philly, DC, Nashville, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, and more. The previously announced 2021 dates also include two New York shows (10/15 at Tubby's in Kingston and 10/19 at Webster Hall in NYC), as well as stops in LA, Pittsbrugh, Cambridge, Baltimore, New Orleans, Austin, Houston, and more. Updated dates are listed below.

black midi -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Fri. Sep. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Mon. Oct. 4 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Tue. Oct. 5 - Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre

Thu. Oct. 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Fri. Oct. 8 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

Sat. Oct. 9 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's

Mon. Oct. 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Tue. Oct. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

Thu. Oct. 14 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's

Fri. Oct. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

Sat. Oct. 16 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

Mon. Oct. 18 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Tue. Oct. 19 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Thu. Oct. 21 - Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery

Sat. Oct. 23 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern

Tue. Oct. 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Wed. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic

Fri. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ ??????????

Sat. Oct. 30 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

Tue. March 22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater

Fri. March 25 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

Sat. March 26 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

Mon. March 28 - Montreal, QC @ Société des Art Technologiques

Tue. March 29 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Wed. March 30 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater

Sun. April 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Tue. April 5 - Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

Wed. April 6 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Sat. April 9 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Mon. April 11 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Tue. April 12 - Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

Wed. April 13 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Tue. April 19 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre