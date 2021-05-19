black midi release new song, announce new tour dates, listening party, & a unique contest
UK math/art rock group black midi have shared the third single off their anticipated sophomore album Cavalcade (due next week via Rough Trade), "Chondromalacia Patella." It's a typically all-over-the-place song that will elicit some of black midi's usual Battles comparisons but also sometimes sounds like the current jazz scene in black midi's home country. It comes with a psychedelic video directed by Vilhjálmur Yngvi Hjálmarsso that you can check out below.
black midi also revealed that they'll premiere the album with a listening party on May 26 at 2 PM ET on YouTube, and they've announced the Cavalcade Golden Ticket contest, which runs through October 28. A press release explains:
One Golden Ticket will be inserted into 1 LP in the US and 1 in the UK. Anyone who buys a standard Cavalcade LP in the US and UK could be the lucky finder/winner and can claim one of three prizes:
1) black midi will be the function band for an event of your choice
2) One day in the studio with black midi for a creative collaboration
3) Guestlist spots for two people for all future worldwide black midi headline live shows for 10 years.
More info on the contest here.
black midi also added new Chicago and Sonoma dates to their upcoming 2021 North American tour, and they announced a 2022 tour that stops in Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Providence, Philly, DC, Nashville, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, and more. The previously announced 2021 dates also include two New York shows (10/15 at Tubby's in Kingston and 10/19 at Webster Hall in NYC), as well as stops in LA, Pittsbrugh, Cambridge, Baltimore, New Orleans, Austin, Houston, and more. Updated dates are listed below.
black midi -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Fri. Sep. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Mon. Oct. 4 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Tue. Oct. 5 - Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre
Thu. Oct. 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Fri. Oct. 8 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
Sat. Oct. 9 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's
Mon. Oct. 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
Tue. Oct. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
Thu. Oct. 14 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's
Fri. Oct. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
Sat. Oct. 16 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's
Mon. Oct. 18 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Tue. Oct. 19 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Thu. Oct. 21 - Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery
Sat. Oct. 23 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern
Tue. Oct. 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Wed. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic
Fri. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ ??????????
Sat. Oct. 30 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
Tue. March 22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater
Fri. March 25 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
Sat. March 26 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
Mon. March 28 - Montreal, QC @ Société des Art Technologiques
Tue. March 29 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Wed. March 30 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater
Sun. April 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Tue. April 5 - Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
Wed. April 6 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
Sat. April 9 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Mon. April 11 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune
Tue. April 12 - Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
Wed. April 13 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Tue. April 19 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre