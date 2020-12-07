Black Mirror creators making ‘Death to 2020′ Netflix special (watch the teaser)

Samuel L Jackson, Leslie Jones, Kumail Nanjiani, Cristin Milioti, and more will feature in in an end-of-the-year special for Netflix made by Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. “2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up," reads the promo copy, "but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add."

Titled Death to 2020, it's "a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months."

The special, which they call a "comedy event that we're still making that you'll never forget," also features Hugh Grant, Tracey Ullman, Lisa Kudrow, Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers), Diane Morgan (Weekly Wipe) and more as those "renowned" but fictitious experts, also described as "the worst-informed commentators you'll ever meet." Talking with Vulture, Hugh Grant described his character thusly: "I am a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig."

No release date for Death to 2020 has been given but the teaser for it says "Coming Soon (Too Soon?)" Watch that below.