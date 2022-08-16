Black Pumas cancel all upcoming shows; The Roots replacing them at Sound on Sound

The Roots have been added to new Bridgeport, CT festival Sound On Sound, where they'll perform in place of Black Pumas on Sunday, September 25. Headlining that day are Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, plus sets by Brandi Carlile, The National, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and The Heart, Spin Doctors, Jade Bird, and more. Saturday (9/24) has Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers, Father John Misty, Ziggy Marley, Band of Horses, Jenny Lewis, Geese, and more, and weekend and single-day passes are on sale now.

Black Pumas have cancelled all their other upcoming shows as well, announcing that they're stepping back from touring for the year. "After four incredible years of career milestones and unforgettable live experiences around the world, we have made the difficult decision to press pause and step away from touring for the rest of the year," the band said in a statement. "We have the best fans in the world and appreciate each and every one of you for your support and understanding. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to know you better."