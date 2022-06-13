Black Rebel Motorcycle Club reissuing debut album with 5 bonus tracks (pre-order on limited green vinyl)

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club are reissuing their great 2001 debut album, B.R.M.C., on vinyl on June 24. This 20th anniversary double LP set adds the five tracks from their Screaming Gun EP (also from 2001), and the gatefold packaging features rare photos and more. We've teamed up with them for an exclusive green vinyl variant of the album that is limited to 500 copies worldwide. You can preorder that now. Check out the packaging and tracklist below.

You can also pick up a bundle that includes the double-LP reissue as well as a vinyl pressing of The Screaming Gun Demos, which includes nine never-before-released tracks from their 1999 Screaming Gun sessions. There are only 50 of these bundles available and you can preorder now and check out the tracklist and cover art below.

The band will be on tour with The Cult and Zola Jesus this summer, including an NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 20.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club contains the singles "Spread Your Love," "Whatever Happened to My Rock and Roll (Punk Song), "Red Eyes and Tears," and "Love Burns," and you can listen to the original album below.

B.R.M.C EXPANDED:

DISC #1

01. LOVE BURNS

02. RED EYES AND TEARS

03. WHATEVER HAPPENED TO MY ROCK'N'ROLL (PUNK SONG)

04. AWAKE

05. WHITE PALMS

06. AS SURE AS THE SUN

07. RIFLES

DISC #2:

01. TOO REAL

02. SPREAD YOUR LOVE

03. HEAD UP HIGH

04. SALVATION

05. DOWN HERE

06. AT MY DOOR

07. LOADED GUN

08. FAIL-SAFE

09. TV LOOP (DEEP DOWN)

THE SCREAMING GUN DEMOS:

01. WASTING AWAY (DEMO)

02. WEIGHT OF THE WORLD (MIDRATS MIX)

03. SOUL SEARCHING (DEMO)

04. WASTING REPRISE (DEMO)

05. SCREAMING GUN

06. FAIL SAFE (9 9' MIX)

07. SULK (DEMO)

08. TOO REAL (ACOUSTIC DEMO)

09. MOTOR BASS (DEMO)

GET BOTH ALBUMS HERE.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - 2022 Tour

All dates with The Cult and Zola Jesus

July 8: Saint Paul, MN — Palace Theatre

July 10: Chesterfield, MO — The Factory at The District

July 12: Chicago, IL — Riviera Theater

July 14: Cincinnati, OH — PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

July 15: Dayton, OH — Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 16: Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

July 19: Washington, DC — The Anthem

July 20: New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17, Seaport District NYC

July 22: Philadelphia, PA — The Metropolitan Opera House

July 23: Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

July 24: New Haven, CT — College Street Music Hall

July 26: Syracuse, NY — Crouse-Hinds Theater

July 27: Detroit, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre