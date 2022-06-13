Black Rebel Motorcycle Club reissuing debut album with 5 bonus tracks (pre-order on limited green vinyl)
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club are reissuing their great 2001 debut album, B.R.M.C., on vinyl on June 24. This 20th anniversary double LP set adds the five tracks from their Screaming Gun EP (also from 2001), and the gatefold packaging features rare photos and more. We've teamed up with them for an exclusive green vinyl variant of the album that is limited to 500 copies worldwide. You can preorder that now. Check out the packaging and tracklist below.
You can also pick up a bundle that includes the double-LP reissue as well as a vinyl pressing of The Screaming Gun Demos, which includes nine never-before-released tracks from their 1999 Screaming Gun sessions. There are only 50 of these bundles available and you can preorder now and check out the tracklist and cover art below.
The band will be on tour with The Cult and Zola Jesus this summer, including an NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 20.
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club contains the singles "Spread Your Love," "Whatever Happened to My Rock and Roll (Punk Song), "Red Eyes and Tears," and "Love Burns," and you can listen to the original album below.
B.R.M.C EXPANDED:
DISC #1
01. LOVE BURNS
02. RED EYES AND TEARS
03. WHATEVER HAPPENED TO MY ROCK'N'ROLL (PUNK SONG)
04. AWAKE
05. WHITE PALMS
06. AS SURE AS THE SUN
07. RIFLES
DISC #2:
01. TOO REAL
02. SPREAD YOUR LOVE
03. HEAD UP HIGH
04. SALVATION
05. DOWN HERE
06. AT MY DOOR
07. LOADED GUN
08. FAIL-SAFE
09. TV LOOP (DEEP DOWN)
THE SCREAMING GUN DEMOS:
01. WASTING AWAY (DEMO)
02. WEIGHT OF THE WORLD (MIDRATS MIX)
03. SOUL SEARCHING (DEMO)
04. WASTING REPRISE (DEMO)
05. SCREAMING GUN
06. FAIL SAFE (9 9' MIX)
07. SULK (DEMO)
08. TOO REAL (ACOUSTIC DEMO)
09. MOTOR BASS (DEMO)
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - 2022 Tour
All dates with The Cult and Zola Jesus
July 8: Saint Paul, MN — Palace Theatre
July 10: Chesterfield, MO — The Factory at The District
July 12: Chicago, IL — Riviera Theater
July 14: Cincinnati, OH — PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
July 15: Dayton, OH — Rose Music Center at The Heights
July 16: Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE
July 19: Washington, DC — The Anthem
July 20: New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17, Seaport District NYC
July 22: Philadelphia, PA — The Metropolitan Opera House
July 23: Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion
July 24: New Haven, CT — College Street Music Hall
July 26: Syracuse, NY — Crouse-Hinds Theater
July 27: Detroit, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre