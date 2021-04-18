Black Rob, RIP — read tributes from Q-Tip, GZA, LL Cool J, Missy Elliott & more

Robert Ross, aka rapper Black Rob, died on Saturday (4/17) at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta from cardiac arrest. He was 51.

Friend Mark Curry told The New York Times that Rob had been suffering from multiple conditions and illnesses including lupus, kidney failure, diabetes, and multiple strokes. Earlier this week NYC radio personality DJ Self shared a video of Rob on April 10 where he talked about his health issues, as well as his struggles with homelessness. “Oh man, I’ve been dealing with this for five years. Four strokes… I don’t know what to tell you man. Shit is crazy. The shit is hard," Rob said. "I don’t got no house to live in — except maybe an apartment. Me and my man be trying to get together. I’m telling you man, this shit is strange. It’s hard, you know what I’m saying?” A GoFundMe had been launched "to help him find a home, pay for medical help and stability during these trying times." Prior to that, DJ Self had posted a video of Rob paying tribute to DMX from his hospital bed.

Born in 1969 in Harlem, Rob was part of the Bad Boy Records family in the mid-'90s, having made appearances on records by Mase, 112, Faith Evans, and more before releasing his debut album Life Story in 1999, which spawned the 2000 hit "Whoah!"

Since the news of his death broke Saturday night, tributes have been pouring in from fellow rappers and artists inlcuding Q-Tip, Missy Elliott, LL Cool J, GZA, Westside Gunn, Styles P, and more. Read those below.

Rest in peace, Rob.