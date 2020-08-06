Black Sabbath announce 50th anniversary box set of ‘Paranoid’
The 50th anniversary of Black Sabbath's iconic sophomore album, Paranoid, is coming up in September, and the band is celebrating with the release of a vinyl box set.
Paranoid: Super Deluxe Edition features a wide variety of material spread across a total of five LPs, beginning with Paranoid itself, and a rare 1974 quad mix of the album, folded down to stereo. The other 3 LPs in the set were compiled from two separate concerts from its release year, 1970, one in Montreaux and the other in Brussels; this is the first time they'll be pressed onto vinyl.
Additionally, the box set will include a hardbound book full of exclusive content, including interviews with all four members of the band -— frontman Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward, and bassist Geezer Butler -- and rare photos. It will also include a classic-era band poster and a replica of the tour booklet sold during the 1970-1971 Paranoid tour.
The box set is set to be released on October 9 and is available to pre-order here. View its tracklisting below.
Meanwhile, Ozzy gave an update on his health recently, and the A&E documentary about him, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, is premiering on Labor Day, September 7.
Sabbath are also selling a Black Lives Matter edition of their classic Master of Reality t-shirt, with 100% of net proceeds benefiting BLM.
In somewhat related news, all-star indie Black Sabbath tribute band Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal are releasing a 7" single, Master of Rehearsal on September 4.
BLACK SABBATH, PARANOID: SUPER DELUXE EDITION TRACKLISTING
LP 1: Paranoid (original album)
Side A
“War Pigs / Luke’s Wall”
“Paranoid”
“Planet Caravan”
“Iron Man”
Side B
“Electric Funeral”
“Hand Of Doom”
“Rat Salad”
“Jack The Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots”
LP 2: Paranoid Quadradisc Mix in Stereo
Side C
“War Pigs / Luke’s Wall”
“Paranoid”
“Planet Caravan”
“Iron Man”
Side D
“Electric Funeral”
“Hand Of Doom”
“Rat Salad”
“Jack The Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots”
LP 3: Live in Montreux 1970 (Part One)
Side E
“Intro”
“Paranoid”
“N.I.B.”
“Behind The Wall Of Sleep”
Side F
“Iron Man”
“War Pigs”
LP 4: Live in Montreux 1970 (Part Two)/Live in Brussels 1970 (Part One)
Side G
“Fairies Wear Boots”
“Hand Of Doom”
Side H
“Paranoid”
“Hand Of Doom”
“Rat Salad”
“Iron Man”
LP 5: Live in Brussels 1970 (Part Two)
Side J
“Black Sabbath”
“N.I.B.”
Side K
“Behind The Wall Of Sleep”
“War Pigs”
“Fairies Wear Boots”