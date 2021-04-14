Black Sabbath announce expanded ‘Sabotage’ reissue w/ unreleased material (stream a track)

Black Sabbath continue to give massive reissues to their classic albums, and today they've announced a "Super Deluxe" edition of their sixth album, 1975's Sabotage. Due June 11 via Rhino, it'll be available as 4LP or 4CD set, and it combines the newly-remastered album with 16 live tracks from their 1975 North American tour (13 of which have never been released), a 1975 Madison Square Garden replica concert book, a Sabotage 1975 tour color poster, and "in-depth liner notes that tell the story of the album through quotes from band members and the music media along with rare photos and press clippings from the era."

The vinyl set also includes a bonus 7" with the single edit of “Am I Going Insane (Radio)” b/w "Hole In The Sky" that features "artwork replicating the very rare Japanese release of the single." You can hear the newly-remastered single edit of "Am I Going Insane" below and pre-order the expanded Sabotage here.