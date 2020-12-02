Black Sabbath releasing ‘Vol. 4′ box set with previously unreleased tracks

Black Sabbath have announced a super deluxe box set reissue of their classic 1972 album Vol. 4, which features outtakes, alternative takes, a 1973 live concert, and more across four discs, including several tracks that have never been released. It also includes booklets with quotes from the era, rare photos, a poster, and a never-before-seen version of the cover art with its original title, Snowblind.

"We were going to call this album Snowblind because we’d discovered that magic white powder, but the record company said, ‘No way,'" Ozzy Osbourne told Rolling Stone in 2004. "We did so much fucking coke making it. [...] We used to sniff and jam for days, recording everything on big spools of tape. But it was the beginning of the end. Cocaine was the cancer of the band."

The box comes out February 12 via Rhino. Pre-orders and more info here. Full tracklist below.

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

1. “Wheels of Confusion / The Straightener”

2. “Tomorrow’s Dream”

3. “Changes”

4. “FX”

5. “Supernaut”

6. “Snowblind”

7. “Cornucopia”

8. “Laguna Sunrise”

9. “St. Vitus Dance”

10. “Under the Sun / Every Day Comes and Goes”

Disc Two: Outtakes – New Mixes

1. “Wheels of Confusion / The Straightener” *

2. “Changes” *

3. “Supernaut” *

4. “Snowblind” *

5. “Laguna Sunrise” *

6. “Under the Sun” (Instrumental) *

Disc Three: Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue

1. “Wheels of Confusion” (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

2. “Wheels of Confusion” (Alternative Take 1) *

3. “Wheels of Confusion” (Alternative Take 2) *

4. “Wheels of Confusion” (Alternative Take 3) *

5. “Wheels of Confusion” (Alternative Take 4) *

6. “The Straightener” (Outtake) *

7. “Supernaut” (Outtake) *

8. “Supernaut” (Alternative Takes with False Starts) *

9. “Snowblind” (Alternative Take 1 – Incomplete) *

10. “Under the Sun” (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

11. “Under the Sun” (Alternative Take with Guide Vocal) *

Disc Four: Live in the UK 1973

1. “Tomorrow’s Dream” *

2. “Sweet Leaf” *

3. “War Pigs”

4. “Snowblind” *

5. “Killing Yourself to Live”

6. “Cornucopia”

7. “Wicked World” (Includes Excerpts of:)

i. Guitar Solo

ii. “Orchid”

iii. “Into the Void”

iv. “Sometimes I’m Happy”

8. “Supernaut” / Drum Solo

9. “Wicked World” (Reprise)

10. “Embryo”

11. “Children of the Grave”

12. “Paranoid”

* previously unreleased

