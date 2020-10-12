Black Sabbath’s debut LP becoming a Funko Pop; Ozzy headed back on tour in 2022

Funko revealed a new vinyl Pop! figure of Ozzy Osbourne last month, inspired by this year's Ordinary Man, his first album in 10 years. Now they've looked back a little further -- 50 years further -- for an album Pop! based on Black Sabbath's self-titled debut. The Black Sabbath Pop! Album Figure features a figure of cover model Louisa Livingstone and a backdrop of the album. It's available for preorder on Entertainment Earth, and expected to ship in January of 2021.

Speaking of Louisa Livingstone, Rolling Stone revealed her to be the iconic cover model earlier this year, speaking to photographer Keith Macmillan. She admitted to Rolling Stone that the album is "just not my kind of music," and now makes electronic music as Indreba. Stream a track below.

Meanwhile, Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne appeared on Planet Rock Radio on Sunday (10/11), where Sharon said that Ozzy's tour has been rescheduled for 2022. "“Ozzy’s tour has been rebooked," she said. "The British tour, he'll be back in (20)22. You know, we just carry on as normal. We've been doing loads of TV shows here and you've got to just keep going until Ozzy can go back live. He’s in the studio right now doing a new album!" Also on Ozzy's agenda, according to Sharon: a biopic, and its soundtrack.

