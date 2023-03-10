Black Star announce spring shows in NYC & DC

Black Star, aka Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) and Talib Kweli announced a few East Coast shows happening this spring. The Blue Note-presented dates include four nights in NYC -- early and late shows at Blue Note Jazz Club on May 23, and May 24 and 25 at Sony Hall -- followed by a Washington DC show at The Howard Theatre on May 26. Tickets are on sale now.

Black Star released their first album in 24 years, No Fear of Time, last year, and Talib just released a new album with Madlib, Liberation 2. It features Cassper, Nyovest, Seun Kuti, Q-Tip, Wildchild, Roc Marciano, Westside Gunn, and a posthumous verse from Mac Miller, and it's available to stream only for Luminary subscribers.

Talib is headed to Austin for SXSW next week, and he also plays the 2023 Roots Picnic.

Black Star Blue Note shows loading...

BLACK STAR: 2023 TOUR

May 23 Blue Note Jazz Club New York, NY (early)

May 23 Blue Note Jazz Club New York, NY (late)

May 24 Sony Hall New York, NY

May 25 Sony Hall New York, NY

May 26 The Howard Theatre Washington DC