Black Star (aka Yasiin Bey fka Mos Def and Talib Kweli) are set to perform on this weekend's Dave Chappelle-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, and they've also just announced a last-minute NYC show taking place the following Tuesday (11/15) at Sony Hall. Tickets are on sale now.

Earlier this year, Black Star released their first album in 24 years, No Fear of Time. They also appear on the new Westside Gunn album.