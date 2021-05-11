Black Star share first new music in over 20 years on ‘The Midnight Miracle’ podcast

Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli's new podcast, The Midnight Miracle, has officially launched - the first two episodes are now available to hear on subscription platform Luminary, and you can also stream the first episode, "How to Inspire (Side A)" via YouTube below. Guests include Radio Rahim, Mo Amer, Chris Rock, Donnell Rawlings, Jarobi White, and Questlove.

The second episode, "Gladiator Circus World," includes guest appearances from Radio Rahim, Questlove, Lamorne Morris, and Jon Hamm, and a new track from Yasiin and Talib's duo Black Star, their first in over 20 years. OkayPlayer report that it was produced by Madlib, and describe the episode itself as "a politically-charged episode that finds the trio tackling everything from social media to Donald Trump giving Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom."

Talib and Yasiin teased a new Madlib-produced album as Black Star in 2018, and played a few shows later that year, including Taste of Chicago and Brooklyn Hip-Hop Fest.

Chappelle, meanwhile, recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, where he talked about Elon Musk, returning to stand-up, and more. He also said that The Midnight Miracle will be pressed to vinyl; stay tuned for more on that.