Black Thought announces ‘Streams of Thought, Vol. 3′ ft. Killer Mike, Pusha T, Portugal. The Man & more

The Roots frontman and co-founder Black Thought put out his first-ever solo EPs in 2018, the great Streams of Thought, Vols. 1 & 2, and now he has announced his highly anticipated followup, Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel, due July 31 (update: pushed to August 28).

Like the first two volumes, this one was done entirely with one producer. This time it's Sean C, who's worked with Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Ghostface Killah, and several others. Streams of Thought, Vol. 3 includes a song featuring Pusha T, Killer Mike, and Swizz Beatz ("Good Morning"), and three featuring Portugal. The Man and The Last Artful, Dodgr, one of which ("Nature of the Beast") Thought and PTM debuted on a recent Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. The EP also features Schoolboy Q and CS Armstrong.

The first single will be "Thought Vs. Everybody," which Thought also debuted on that Tiny Desk concert, and it arrives on Friday (7/10). Stay tuned, and meanwhile you can watch that Tiny Desk concert and check out the artwork tracklist below.

In related news, Freddie Gibbs recently named Black Thought one of the best rappers in the game right now. Black Thought also appears on "Hustle Don't Give" off the new Apollo Brown & Che' Noir album which drops this Friday (7/10) via Mello Music Group, and he's on Public Enemy's new version of "Fight the Power."

Tracklist

1. I’m Not Crazy (First Contact)

2. State Prisoner

3. Good Morning Ft. Swizz Beats, Pusha T and Killer Mike

4. Magnificent

5. Experience (Interlude)

6. Quiet Trip Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr

7. Nature Of The Beast Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr

8. We Should Be Good Ft. CS Armstrong

9. Steak Um Ft. ScHoolboy Q

10. Thought Vs. Everybody

11. Ghetto Boyz & Girls Ft. CS Armstrong

12. Fuel Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr

13. I’m Not Crazy (Outro)