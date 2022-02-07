Black Thought co-wrote, starring in new Off-Broadway musical ‘Black No More’

The Roots' Black Thought (Tariq Trotter) both co-stars in and co-wrote the music for new Off-Broadway musical Black No More that is is currently in previews at The Pershing Square Signature Center. It officially opens on February 15, and here's the synopsis:

"Black No More, a new musical inspired by George S. Schuyler’s Afrofuturist novel set during the Harlem Renaissance, is the story of Max Disher (Brandon Victor Dixon), a young man eager to try the mysterious machine invented by Dr. Junius Crookman (Tariq Trotter) that guarantees to 'solve the American race problem' —by turning Black people white. Through a fusion of music and dance, Black No More is one Black man’s journey colliding with truths of race and identity."

Black Thought wrote the lyrics to all the songs in Black No More, and co-wrote the music with Anthony Tidd, James Poyser and Daryl Waters. The book is by John Ridley, who wrote the screenplay for 12 Years a Slave, it was directed by Scott Elliot, and choreography is by Bill T. Jones (Spring Awakening and Fela!). Tariq talked about adapting the novel on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (where The Roots are the house band) and you can watch that below.

Tickets for Black No More are on sale now and the show currently runs through February 27.