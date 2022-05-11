Black Thought & Danger Mouse announce collab LP ‘Cheat Codes,’ share “No Gold Teeth”

After Black Thought released his 2020 album Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Able, he said that he was planning even more volumes of Streams of Thought, a new Roots album was on the way, and that he had a collaborative album with Danger Mouse on the way. One of those things is now announced: the album with Danger Mouse. It's called Cheat Codes (not Dangerous Thoughts, as initially rumored), and it comes out August 12 via BMG. It's also loaded with features, including the late MF DOOM, as well as Run The Jewels, A$AP Rocky, Raekwon, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$, Conway the Machine, Russ, Dylan Cartlidge, and Kid Sister. The first single is "No Gold Teeth," which finds Black Thought spitting fire over the kind of vintage samples that have become Danger Mouse's calling card. It sounds great, and you can watch the video for that below. Artwork and tracklist below too.

Tracklist

1. Sometimes

2. Cheat Codes

3. The Darkest Part (ft. Raekwon & Kid Sister)

4. No Gold Teeth

5. Because (ft. Joey Bada$$, Russ & Dylan Cartlidge)

6. Belize (ft. MF DOOM)

7. Aquarmarine (ft. Michael Kiwanuka)

8. Identical Deaths

9. Strangers (ft. A$AP Rocky & Run The Jewels)

10. Close To Famous

11. Saltwater (ft. Conway The Machine)

12. Voilas & Lupitas