Black Thought & Danger Mouse share “Because” ft. Joey Bada$$ & Russ

Black Thought and Danger Mouse have released the second single from their long-awaited collaborative album Cheat Codes. Over dark and bluesy production from Danger Mouse, "Because" offers up gritty, compelling verses from Black Thought, Joey Bada$$, and Russ, and a hook from Dylan Cartlidge. Check it out below.

Joey Bada$$ said, "I’ve always been a big fan of Black Thought and Danger Mouse. I think Black Thought is one of the greatest rappers ever, so when they asked me to get on this record, it was a no-brainer, plus the record is fire! I still remember the first time I heard 'You Got Me' the video was shot on my great-grandmother’s block and I was actually there that day when I was a child. It changed the way I looked at music. I’m very honored to be a part of this track. We’re making history!"

And Russ added, "Being able to collaborate with one of the greatest lyricists of all time is an honor and to do it in unison with Danger Mouse is something I’m just really proud to be a part of."

The album also features appearnaces by MF DOOM, A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Raekwon, Kid Sister, Conway The Machine, and Michael Kiwanuka. It arrives 8/12 via BMG.

Tracklist

1. Sometimes

2. Cheat Codes

3. The Darkest Part (ft. Raekwon & Kid Sister)

4. No Gold Teeth

5. Because (ft. Joey Bada$$, Russ & Dylan Cartlidge)

6. Belize (ft. MF DOOM)

7. Aquamarine (ft. Michael Kiwanuka)

8. Identical Deaths

9. Strangers (ft. A$AP Rocky & Run The Jewels)

10. Close To Famous

11. Saltwater (ft. Conway The Machine)

12. Voilas & Lupitas