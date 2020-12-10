Black Thought, Elvis Costello, DJ Premier, T-Bone Burnett & more form new group Dopamine

The Roots' Black Thought always has a lot of irons in the fire. He released Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Able in October, has featured on recent tracks by Statik Selektah, Salaam Remi, Che Noir, and Your Old Droog, and has a long-gestating project with Danger Mouse, as well as an upcoming album with The Roots. On top of that, he's got a few very interesting other projects in the works that he talked about on The Crate 808 Hip Hop Podcast.

One we hadn't heard about before is Dopamine, a new supergroup put together by producer T-Bone Burnett that also includes Elvis Costello (who made an album with The Roots), DJ Premier, Nathaniel Rateliff and Cassandra Wilson. "A really unusual sort of motley crew...it's weird how the songs come to be. Essentially live instrumentation, Premier is right there and he sorta takes it and chops it up." No word on when Dopamine might see the light of day, but Black Thought intimated that of his many in-the-works projects this was more on a fast track.

Black Thought also said he and Premier have recorded songs "with the intention of using it as an upcoming Streams volume" and he's recorded an album's worth of tracks with Q-Tip that they've been working on "for the past year and some change." Details still TBA. Stay tuned.

Check out the full The Crate 808 Hip Hop Podcast below.