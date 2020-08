Early The Roots member Malik B sadly passed away at the age of 47. Tributes to the Philadelphia rapper have been pouring in on social media, both from his fellow Roots members and others, including Black Thought, Questlove, Killer Mike, Chuck D., Jedi Mind Tricks, Blueprint, Suzi Analogue, Open Mike Eagle, CJ Fly, R.A. The Rugged Man, Steele of Smif-N-Wessun, The Iron Sheik, and more. Read them below.