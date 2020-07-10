Black Thought releases “Thought Vs. Everybody” off upcoming ‘Streams of Thought, Vol. 3′

The Roots' Black Thought has released the first single off his anticipated new project Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel, which comes out July 31 (update: pushed to August 28 via Passyunk Productions. The song is "Thought Vs. Everybody," which Thought debuted in an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert earlier this year, and the studio version is even better. Thought just raps relentlessly, with basically no hook and no moment to stop to take a breath, and he's in top form the entire time. Listen below.

As mentioned, Streams of Thought, Vol. 3 includes a song featuring Pusha T, Killer Mike, and Swizz Beatz ("Good Morning"), and three featuring Portugal. The Man and The Last Artful, Dodgr, one of which ("Nature of the Beast") Thought and PTM debuted on that same Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. It also features Schoolboy Q and CS Armstrong.

Black Thought is also on the great new Apollo Brown & Che Noir album, which is out today on Mello Music Group (listen and read our review).