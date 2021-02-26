Blackened doom duo Body Void sign to Prosthetic for new LP, share “Wound”

New England via Bay Area blackened doom two-piece Body Void have signed to Prosthetic, and they'll release their new album Bury Me Beneath this Rotting Earth on April 23 via their new label home (pre-order). The band were in the process of writing the album at the height of 2020's chaos, as guitarist/bassist/vocalist Willow Ryan explained in an interview with Metal Injection:

As I was writing the lyrics, George Floyd was murdered and that whole summer kicked off protests and fighting against police brutality. It was this moment of being in that and being really frustrated by it to where I write about it. So, the album became half ecological disaster and half white supremacy and the state of the US at the time—and obviously, those two things are connected. Writing the lyrics for this album was like very all at once and very like of the moment. Writing them and then recording them happened very quickly. The way I usually write lyrics is I'll just think about it for a long, long, long time and what it's about. Then I accumulate what I want to say, and then it kind of vomits out onto the page. That was definitely true for this. It was a way to vent about what was happening.

"I felt maybe now's not the time to write lyrics about myself," Willow -- who previously used Body Void as an outlet to discuss mental illness and gender -- added. "I think a big part of the album is very much reflecting on myself as an American and what that means in that context. It's weird talking about this because I wrote this is all under Donald Trump. Now behind this president, there's been a lot of gestures at change, but we have yet to see any real difference in policy or action."

The album was produced by Eric Sauter and it features noise/electronics by the band's touring bassist Entresol, and the first single is the 13-minute opening track "Wound." It's as gnarly and bleak as it is ambitious and towering, and as Willow explains, it tackles climate change and capitalism:

"Wound" is a song not only about the ecological harm we've done to the earth, but the spiritual harm we've done to ourselves as a result of corporate capitalism. Saving the planet and our collective souls is a singular endeavor. We are the earth in both a physical and metaphysical sense, and we cannot continue as a species if we value profit above all life on this floating ball of dust and debris we call home. We are doomed to extinction if our only mode of existence is accumulation and exploitation.

Tracklist

1. Wound

2. Forest Fire

3. Fawn

4. Pale Man

