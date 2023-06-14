Blackie Onassis, former Urge Overkill drummer, has died

John Rowan, who played drums in Urge Overkill in the '90s as Blackie Onassis, has died. The sad news was announced via the band: "Urge Overkill is saddened to report that Blackie has passed away. Please respect our privacy at this time. We are sending much love to his family and all his fans. We know he will be missed." No cause of death has been given.

Blackie joined Urge Overkill in time to play on the band's third album, 1991's The Supersonic Storybook, and continued with the band till their breakup in 1997, playing on the Stull EP (featuring their cover of "Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon" that was used in Pulp Fiction) and UO's two major label albums, 1993's Saturation and 1995's Exit the Dragon. He wrote a few of their songs, too, including "Dropout" and "The Mistake." He battled substance abuse through much of his time in Urge Overkill and was not a part of the group when Nash Kato and King Rosser reformed the band in 2004.

Rest easy, Blackie.