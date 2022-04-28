Blacklist prep new LP for Profound Lore (1st in 13 years), share “Final Resistance”

NYC darkwave band Blacklist are back in action and will release Afterworld, their first album since their 2009 debut, this fall via Profound Lore. While details are still murky, the band have shared the first single.

Powered by a driving bassline and pounding drums, "Final Resistance" picks up where the band left off with widescreen scope and a call-to-arms chorus. The song was produced by Blacklist frontman Joshua Strachan (who since the first Blacklist album has gone on to become known for his newer projects like Azar Swan, Religions to Damn and Vaura), mixed by Sanford Parker (Eyehategod, Yob, Wovenhand, Voivod, Hide, Darkthrone, more), and features backup vocals by Josh's Azar Swan & Religious to Damn bandmate Zohra Atash. You can watch the video for it below.

Blacklist are playing a Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus on May 6 with Jason Priest and HIGH. Flyer for that show is below.

Visualizer by Joan Pope. Produced by Joshua Strachan at Primal Architecture Studio, Appalachia, VA

Mixed by Sanford Parker at Hypercube

Mastered by Collin Jordan at The Boiler Room

Drum Recording by Adam Vaccarelli at Retromedia Sound Studios

Backing Vocals by Zohra Atash BLACKLIST are:

Joshua Strachan: Vocals, Guitar, Synthesizer, Saxophone

Ryan Rayhill: Bass

Glenn Maryansky: Electronic and Acoustic Drums

James Minor: Guitar

Chad Dziewior: Guitar