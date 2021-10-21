Blackwater Holylight: 10 songs that influenced new album ft. Mizmor, Thou, Inter Arma members

Portland's Blackwater Holylight are gearing up to release their third album, SIlence/Motion, this Friday (10/22) via RidingEasy Records (pre-order), and we're premiering a full stream of it in this post. It's the band's most expansive and genre-defying album yet, owing just as much to Black Sabbath as it does to Mazzy Star, and it's also got a clear extreme metal influence, as well as some guests from that world. A.L.N. of Mizmor and Hell produced it, and he contributes guest vocals (on "Every Corner"), alongside Thou's Bryan Funck ("Delusional") and Inter Arma's Mike Paparo ("Every Corner"). Mizmor, Thou, and Inter Arma were also influences on the songwriting; the band made us a playlist of ten songs that influenced the album, including tracks by all three of those artists, as well as Sumac, Chelsea Wolfe, Spiritualized, My Bloody Valentine, and more.

Stream the influences playlist, as well as the full album, below...

10 SONGS THAT INFLUENCED BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT'S SILENCE/MOTION

Thou - View of a Burning City

Mizmor - Woe Regains My Substance

Inter Arma - Citadel

Chthonic Deity - Drained

Sumac - Thorn in the Lion's Paw

MSW - O Brother

Chelsea Wolfe - Spun

Spiritualized - Run

My Bloody Valentine - Only Shallow

Dead Meadow - Greensky Greenlake

Blackwater Holylight -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

11.18 - Oberhausen (DE) - Kulttempel *

11.19 - Utrecht (NL) - DB's *

11.20 - Nijmegen (NL) - Doornroosje *

11.21 - Antwerp (BE) - Zappa *

11.22 - Bristol (UK) - Exchange *

11.23 - Glasgow (UK) - Stereo *

11.24 - London (UK) - Underworld *

11.25 - Manchester (UK) - The Bread Shed *

11.26 - Dunkerque (FR) - 4 Ecluses *

11.27 - Paris (FR) - Petit Bain *

11.28 - Toulouse (FR) - Rex *

11.30 - Madrid (SP) - Caracol *

12.01 - Barcelona (SP) - Boveda *

12.02 - Annecy (FR) - Brise Glace *

12.03 - Aarau (CH) - Kiff *

12.04 - Vienna (AT) - Arena *

12.05 - Dresden (DE) - Chemiefabrik *

12.06 - Berlin (DE) - Zukunft am Ostkreuz *

12.07 - Hamburg (DE) - Bahnhof St. Pauli *

12.08 - Copenhagen (DK) - Stengade *

12.09 - Gothenburg (SE) - Pustervik *

12.10 - Stockholm (SE) - Debaser Strand *

12.11 - Malmö (SE) - Babel *

12.12 - Oslo (NO) - Youngs *

* w/ Monolord

01.21 - Dallas, TX - Trees #

01.22 - Austin, TX - Mohawk #

01.23 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger #

01.24 - Phoenix, NV - Crescent Ballroom #

01.27 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up Tavern #

01.28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater #

01.29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore #

01.31 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom #

02.01 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom #

02.02 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox #

02.04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

02.05 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater #

02.06 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theater #

# w/ All Them Witches