blair release new EP ‘Tears To Grow,’ doing livestreamed release show tonight

NYC's blair have one EP and a few singles dating back to 2019, and they've just dropped a second EP, Tears to Grow. It was mixed/mastered by Sasha Stroud (Firewalker, Artifact Audio, etc) and it's got three new songs, all of which have a climactic, communal, post-rocky emo vibe that reminds of Whenever, If Ever-era TWIABP. That's an album that seems to become more and more influential lately, and blair is one of the better new bands I've heard in this realm. They really make it their own, as you can hear by streaming the new EP below.

The band will celebrate with a livestreamed EP release show today (4/2) at 8 PM ET. Tickets are on sale at Bandcamp.