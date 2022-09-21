Blake Ibanez talks new Power Trip music: “I guess you can call it a record”

Following the devastating loss of vocalist Riley Gale in 2020, the rest of Power Trip -- guitarists Nick Stewart and Blake Ibanez, bassist Chris Whetzel, and drummer Chris Ulsh -- said that the band did want to continue, saying in an interview, "We do want to continue to play music together; we just are not sure what that looks like at this time." Revolver points out that they've now talked a little more about what the band's future may hold. In a new interview with Knotfest, Ibanez said that he and Ulsh have "been working on stuff for quite a while and we are continuing to work on it."

"There's...I guess you can call it a record," Ibanez continued. "There's a bunch of stuff out there. That's really all I can say."

"We've been working really hard on it," he went on. "Me and [Ulsh], we have great chemistry and the same thing we've always done when we make records together. The same vibe is there. I'm really proud of the stuff we've written together. So I'm looking forward to that. I don't know when everything's gonna happen, but I'm looking forward to it."

Watch the interview in full below.

Ibanez also formed a new band, Fugitive, earlier this year; it's a collaboration with vocalist Seth Gilmore of Skourge, that also features Creeping Death’s Lincoln Mullins on drums, Impalers' Victor Gutierrez on second guitar, and bassist Andy Messer (ANS, Stymie). Their debut EP. Maniac, came out in August, and you can stream it below.