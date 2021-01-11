Blanck Mass announces new album, ‘In Ferneaux,’ shares “Starstuff”

On the heels of contributing to Deftones' White Pony remix LP, Blanck Mass (the solo project of Benjamin John Power of Fuck Buttons) has announced his own anticipated new album, In Ferneaux, due February 26 via Sacred Bones (pre-order).

The record follows 2019's Animated Violence Mild, which was one of our favorites of that year. A press release says it "explores pain in motion, building audio-spatial chambers of experience and memory," including the use of field recordings from Powers' travels over the last decade.

The record is split it into two long tracks that the press release calls "two long-form journeys that gather the memories of being with now-distant others through the composition of a nostalgic travelogue." Along with the announcement, Blanck Mass has shared a single edit of an excerpt called "Starstuff," which offers up a similar kind of intensity to the songs on Animated Violence Mild. Listen below.

IN FERNEAUX TRACKLIST

1. Phase I

2. Phase II