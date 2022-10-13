Bleached share new single “Flip It,” touring in November

Sisters Jennifer & Jessie Clavin are back with their first new Bleached single since the pandemic. "Flip It" is a super-catchy, big riff poppy rocker about turning lemons into lemonade. “I heard this quote on Euphoria," Jennifer says, "‘Every day you get out of bed is an act of courage.' I really related that to the lyrics. During the time of writing this song, I felt like I had to find my inner warrior to make it through another day in LA.”

Adds Jessie, “I was thinking of the way I speak to myself and I never realized how hard I could be on myself. I'm becoming way more aware of my inner voice. When I’m going through a day and I'm just feeling extra challenged, I now think about flipping it.” Listen to "Flip It" below.

Bleached will be hitting the road in November for a few California dates, hitting San Diego, L.A. and San Francisco. All dates are listed below.

Bleached - 2022 Tour Dates

November 7 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

November 9 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

November 15 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA