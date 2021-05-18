Bleachers announce new LP, 2021 tour (watch “Stop Making This Hurt” video)
Jack Antonoff has had a busy few years, working on music with St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey, and Taylor Swift, among others, but now he's announced a new Bleachers album, their follow-up to 2017's Gone Now. Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night is due out on July 30 via RCA, and it includes their Bruce Springsteen-featuring 2020 single "chinatown," as well as "45," which was released around the same time. They've also shared another new single, the anthemic "Stop Making This Hurt," which you can watch the video for below.
Bleachers have also announced a tour, which begins with their Asbury Park festival Shadow of the City on September 11 at Stone Pony Summer Stage. In addition to Bleachers, this year's lineup also includes Japanese Breakfast, Beach Bunny, Claud, Long Beard, and others. Tickets are currently sold out.
Their tour also includes Governors Ball, an additional NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 12 (tickets), and stops in Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, New Orleans, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles (October 15 at Hollywood Palladium), San Francisco, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit and more, wrapping up in November in Harrisburg, PA. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting today (5/18) at 2 PM local time.
See all dates below.
Bleachers - Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night Tracklist
01 91
02 Chinatown [ft. Bruce Springsteen]
03 How Dare You Want More
04 Big Life
05 Secret Life
06 Stop Making This Hurt
07 Don’t Go Dark
08 45
09 Strange Behavior
10 What’d I Do With All This Faith?
BLEACHERS: 2021 TOUR
09-11 Asbury Park, NJ - Shadow of the City
09-12 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
09-13 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
09-15 Columbus, OH - Express Live
09-17 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
09-18 Newport, KY - Ovation
09-22 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
09-23 Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann
09-24 Washington, DC - Anthem
09-25 New York, NY - Governors Ball
09-28 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewery Company
09-29 Tampa, FL - Jannus Live
10-03 New Orleans, LA - Fillmore
10-05 Houston, TX - House of Blues
10-06 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
10-11 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10-13 San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s
10-15 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
10-16 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
10-19 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
10-20 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
10-22 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
10-23 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
10-24 Kansas City, MO - Uptown
10-26 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore
10-27 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
10-28 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
10-30 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
10-31 Detroit, MI - Fillmore
11-02 St. Louis, MO - The Factory
11-03 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
11-04 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
11-06 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at XL Live