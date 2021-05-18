Bleachers announce new LP, 2021 tour (watch “Stop Making This Hurt” video)

Jack Antonoff has had a busy few years, working on music with St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey, and Taylor Swift, among others, but now he's announced a new Bleachers album, their follow-up to 2017's Gone Now. Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night is due out on July 30 via RCA, and it includes their Bruce Springsteen-featuring 2020 single "chinatown," as well as "45," which was released around the same time. They've also shared another new single, the anthemic "Stop Making This Hurt," which you can watch the video for below.

Bleachers have also announced a tour, which begins with their Asbury Park festival Shadow of the City on September 11 at Stone Pony Summer Stage. In addition to Bleachers, this year's lineup also includes Japanese Breakfast, Beach Bunny, Claud, Long Beard, and others. Tickets are currently sold out.

Their tour also includes Governors Ball, an additional NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 12 (tickets), and stops in Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, New Orleans, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles (October 15 at Hollywood Palladium), San Francisco, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit and more, wrapping up in November in Harrisburg, PA. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting today (5/18) at 2 PM local time.

See all dates below.

Bleachers - Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night Tracklist

01 91

02 Chinatown [ft. Bruce Springsteen]

03 How Dare You Want More

04 Big Life

05 Secret Life

06 Stop Making This Hurt

07 Don’t Go Dark

08 45

09 Strange Behavior

10 What’d I Do With All This Faith?

BLEACHERS: 2021 TOUR

09-11 Asbury Park, NJ - Shadow of the City

09-12 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

09-13 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

09-15 Columbus, OH - Express Live

09-17 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

09-18 Newport, KY - Ovation

09-22 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

09-23 Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann

09-24 Washington, DC - Anthem

09-25 New York, NY - Governors Ball

09-28 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewery Company

09-29 Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

10-03 New Orleans, LA - Fillmore

10-05 Houston, TX - House of Blues

10-06 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

10-11 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10-13 San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s

10-15 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

10-16 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

10-19 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

10-20 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

10-22 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

10-23 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

10-24 Kansas City, MO - Uptown

10-26 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

10-27 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

10-28 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

10-30 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

10-31 Detroit, MI - Fillmore

11-02 St. Louis, MO - The Factory

11-03 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

11-04 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

11-06 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at XL Live